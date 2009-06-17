The True Cost Of Too Much Traffic In The World

The cap and trade bill is just a big tax increase. [Weekly Standard]
What it’s like to live with out a car. [Infrastructurist]
What to expect when you start driving your Roadster for the first time. [Tesla Motor Club]
ComEd saves customers $20 million through efficiency programs. [GreenBiz]
Utilities and carbon traders are profiting from the doubling in the price of carbon in Europe. [Reuters]
Exxon blames the weak dollar for the rise in oil prices. [Bloomberg]
Touring Coke’s new efficient plant. [Triple Pundit]
Volvo’s new proprietary engine. [Green Car Congress]
Looks like there might be a new nuclear plant coming to Ohio. [Atomic Insights]
HelioVolt gets a new CEO, ex-COO at First Solar. [Press Release]
Naked bikers and the true danger of car traffic. [HuffPo]
The least green cars. [Guardian]
