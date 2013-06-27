It Can Cost Nearly Half A Million Dollars A Year To Be A New York Socialite

Olivia Palermo, one of New York’s most famous faces.

According to The New York Times, it takes a lot of work (plus a whole lot of money) to be a successful New York socialite.



Ignoring real estate, vacations, shopping sprees, and pets, Times reporter Ruth La Ferla set out to answer how much it costs to live the life of a socialite on the society circuit.

In a handy rundown, she calculated the expenses of two archetypal socialites: One who has been on the scene for years, and another who is just starting to climb the social ladder.

The Times estimates that Bea Grande — the older, more experienced fictional socialite — spends $455,450 each year prepping herself for charity events: $3,000 for a personal stylist, $120,000 for a publicist, $100,000 for wardrobe, and $200,000 for the tickets.

The fictional Grande also spends $7,500 on at-home hair and make up styling, $18,000 on a personal trainer, and $5,700 yearly for Botox and glycolic peels.

Serena Goodsense, the younger fictional socialite, spends an estimated $98,645 each year. Instead of a car service, she would take a taxi, and instead of a personal trainer, she has an annual gym membership at a posh gym.

And though she spends virtually the same amount as Grande on Botox and chemical peels, she saves money with cheaper make up, hair cuts, and by buying designer gowns off the rack or borrowing them for a night.

However, there is a price socialites pay for being a Serena Goodsense and cutting corners. “We tee-hee about those girls behind their backs,” real socialite Natalie Leeds Leventhal confessed to La Ferla.

Read all about the fabulous lives of society women here.

