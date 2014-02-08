The True Cost Of An IPhone Around The World

Here’s a look at how much the iPhone costs around the world.

In the U.S., a 16 GB iPhone 5S goes for $US200 with a wireless contract. But, without a contract, the phone costs $US707 including taxes.

That’s pricey, but it’s lowest price in the world. Everywhere else, an iPhone is more expensive, as you can see in this chart based on data from Mobile Unlocked.

In addition to absolute pricing, we have the price of an iPhone as a per cent of the country’s GDP per capita. As you can see, in India, if someone buys an iPhone 5S, they’re paying a hefty price.

