The Truckie Who Wiped Out 8 Cars On Sydney's Northern Beaches Is Facing Several Charges

The accident on October 21, which seriously injured two police. Photo Verity Paton.

The driver of a truck that rolled and wiped out eight cars waiting at lights on the opposite side of the road last month, is facing multiple charges.

The incident happened on Pittwater Road, Dee Why, on Sydney’s northern beaches on October 21. Footage of the accident shows it was a miracle noone was killed, however two off-duty police officers were seriously injured after the truck rolled over their car, crushing it and trapping them for a number of hours.

Six people were injured in the crash.

The male and female police officers have since left hospital after extensive treatment.

Yesterday, police charged the 40-year-old truck driver from Smithfield with two counts of dangerous driving occasioning grievous bodily harm, negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm and six counts of causing bodily harm by misconduct.

His driver’s licence was suspended and he is due to appear in Manly Local Court on 19 January, 2015.

Police will allege that at around 6am on 21 October, after travelling down a steep hill from Warringah Road, the truck turned left into Pittwater Road, lost control; crossed three northbound lanes; and mounted the concrete median strip.

The truck then entered the southbound lanes of Pittwater Road, where it collided with eight vehicles that were stopped at a red traffic light.

