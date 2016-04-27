The trouble with Twitter in one chart

Twitter reports first-quarter earnings on Tuesday after the bell, and all eyes will be on one question: Can Twitter attract new users?

As this chart from Statista shows, the company’s monthly active users (MAUs) has been stuck around 300 million for the last year, annualized growth has been stuck under 10% and quarterly growth has been nil. Twitter has talked about its reach in other ways, such as the number of people who see embedded tweets on other web sites, and it’s exploring all kinds of new opportunities such as live streaming selected NFL football games. But to remain relevant in the crowded social media space, Twitter needs to prove that it can grab new users, as Facebook and Snapchat have been doing.

