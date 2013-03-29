This Old Soviet aeroplane Hangar In Germany Houses An Enormous Tropical Resort

Tropical Islands inside Berlin aircraft hangar

South of Berlin, a giant aeroplane hangar on a former Soviet airbase has been transformed into a sunny, sandy resort.

Known as the Tropical Islands, the space is 1,181 feet long, 689 feet wide, and 351 feet tall. To put that in perspective, eight football fields and the Statue of Liberty could fit inside.

The resort has been open since 2004, and attracts around 1 million visitors each year.

It’s pretty easy to see why: Despite Germany’s chilly winters, the temperature inside stays at a balmy 78 degrees. There are 13 different bars and restaurants, miniature golf, flamingos, and the biggest spa in Europe at just under 33,000 square feet.

This is what the Tropical Islands looks like on the outside. Over 14,000 tons of steel were used in its construction.

And here's what it looks like on the inside!

Over 1 million visitors come to the Tropical Islands each year. Aside from the steely dome, it looks a lot like any other beach.

It has the largest water slide in Germany, at 88.5 feet.

You can even take a tour of the Tropical Islands on a hot air balloon and look down at the scenery.

At night, the lights dim and most people head home. But some choose in the Tropical Islands' accommodations.

For instance, these cottages are available for over-night guests. There are roughly 200 rooms available.

Guests can also camp out in the teepees, a cheaper option. There are 133 teepees in the dome's rainforest camp.

There are 13 restaurants and bars in the Tropical Village, with options like Thai, steak, Indian, and tropical barbecue.

You can also take a tour of the rainforest, which has more than 600 variety of plants and wildlife such as flamingos.

A lot of work goes into keeping the hangar up and running. Here, a worker transports materials through the underground tunnels below the resort.

Another man walks past the huge water tanks that are used to filter water for the swimming pool.

All the work pays off: The resort continues to be extremely popular with visitors.

