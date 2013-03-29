This Old Soviet aeroplane Hangar In Germany Houses An Enormous Tropical Resort

South of Berlin, a giant aeroplane hangar on a former Soviet airbase has been transformed into a sunny, sandy resort.



Known as the Tropical Islands, the space is 1,181 feet long, 689 feet wide, and 351 feet tall. To put that in perspective, eight football fields and the Statue of Liberty could fit inside.

The resort has been open since 2004, and attracts around 1 million visitors each year.

It’s pretty easy to see why: Despite Germany’s chilly winters, the temperature inside stays at a balmy 78 degrees. There are 13 different bars and restaurants, miniature golf, flamingos, and the biggest spa in Europe at just under 33,000 square feet.

