Thanks to China’s tiny rate hike, and Goldman’s not-so-horrible earnings report, the Treasury dumping that began last week has resumed.



Here’s a very short-term chart of 30-Year Treasury Futures:

And a slightly longer-term look. We’ll see if we slice through yesterday’s floor:

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.