The Treasury Invites Blogs To Discuss New Bank Bailout

Joe Weisenthal

Obama says he’s not too keen on the financial blogs — what with their constant calls for nationalization and all — but obviously this White House is paying attention. That’s really cool.

As The White House undergoes a full-court press to convince the public that it’s latest bank bailout scheme will work, bloggers have been invited to participate on at 10:00 call to discuss the scheme.

We’ll be listening, and will let you know what we learn.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.