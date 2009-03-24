The Treasury Invites Blogs To Discuss New Bank Bailout

Obama says he’s not too keen on the financial blogs — what with their constant calls for nationalization and all — but obviously this White House is paying attention. That’s really cool.



As The White House undergoes a full-court press to convince the public that it’s latest bank bailout scheme will work, bloggers have been invited to participate on at 10:00 call to discuss the scheme.

We’ll be listening, and will let you know what we learn.

