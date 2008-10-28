The Treasury Gets Shares In More Banks

The nationalization of the banking sector continues apace. After distributing $125 billion to major financial firms, The Treasury is set to acquire preferred shares in a number of regional banks. The scale is quite a bit smaller:



CNNMoney: 10 regional banks announced Monday that they will get a total of about $18 billion in federal funds under the bailout program aimed at resuscitating the ailing sector.Included in that group were two Ohio-based firms KeyCorp and Huntington Bancshares, both of which said they had been approved to get money as part of the the Treasury’s Capital Purchase Program. They will receive a total of $3.9 billion.

Others on the list include Capital One, Valley National, First Horization National, Regions Financial, SunTrust, Provident Bancshares, Northern Trust and City National

