The Ingenious 'HoodiePillow' Is The Ultimate Plane Flight Accessory

This is the Travel HoodiePillow.



Why We Love It: The Travel HoodiePillow is a neck pillow, sleep mask, and ear warmer all in one. The neck pillow will keep you from falling onto your neighbour’s shoulder on a long bus ride or flight, and when you need some shut-eye, just pull the drawstrings so that the hood tightens and shuts out the light.

This patent-pending life saver is made from soft sweatshirt material and is hand washable. It comes in black, red, and heather grey.

Where To Buy: Available through the HoodiePillow website.

Cost: $19.95.

Want to nominate a cool product for Stuff We Love? Send an email to Megan Willett at [email protected] with "Stuff We Love" in the subject line.

