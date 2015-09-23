The movie trailer for 'The Big Short' just dropped

The movie trailer for the “The Big Short, ” the film based on Michael Lewis’ best-selling book which chronicles a group of outsiders who nailed the subprime housing crisis, just dropped.

The movie stars Christian Bale (Michael Burry), Steve Carrell (Steve Eisman), Ryan Gosling (Gregg Lippman) and Brad Pitt (Ben Hockett).

It comes out in theatres in December.

Check it out:

