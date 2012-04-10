Watch The Trailer For Clint Eastwood's Wife & Daughters' New Reality TV Show

Clint Eastwood won’t be telling anyone to “get off his lawn” now.



The acclaimed director’s family will be starring in a new reality show on the E! network entitled “Mrs. Eastwood & Company.”

And now Entertainment Weekly has an exclusive teaser trailer for the show.

Watch the 20-second clip HERE.

The new show will follow Eastwood’s wife Dina, their two daughters and Dina’s all-male South African music troupe “Overtone.”

While some may think it’s crazy for the director of hit films “Mystic River” and “Million Dollar Baby” to allow a camera crew follow his family around like a Kardashian or Lohan, the new trailer for the E! show says the Eastwood family “lives to let live.”

Whatever that means.

“Mrs. Eastwood & Company” premieres May 20th and will air 10 30-minute episodes.

Will you watch this new venture? Or do you prefer to keep Eastwood behind the camera?

