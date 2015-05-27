THE TRADER'S HANDBOOK: The economic data points followed by traders

Getty/Scott Olson

Economic fundamentals, such as the level of interest rates, central bank moves and government policy, are among the primary drivers of economies and by extension markets over the long term.

But from a trading perspective these events, the trends that emerge, and even the day to day releases of the data, are key event risks for traders and their positions on any given day or week.

The data, and what the central banks do in response, matters in the medium and long run because they indicate where the economy and policy is headed.

Business Insider teamed up with CMC Markets to produce “The Trader’s Handbook”, a guide to modern markets. It’s written to be accessible to people ranging from the simply curious to those who have some experience in markets and are looking to broaden their expertise and knowledge. An entire chapter is devoted to explaining the key data points that traders watch.

