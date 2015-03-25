THE TRADER'S HANDBOOK: Introducing the wide world of markets

Getty/Spencer Platt

Twenty years ago it was difficult for small traders to access financial markets.

Brokers only wanted to deal with big investors and if you wanted to gain access to currency, commodity and stock index trading, it was usually via futures markets and their standardised contract sizes and margin calls. It was neither cheap to execute a trade nor efficient for smaller traders.

But as technology has improved, and as brokers have moved into online trading, smaller and private traders can now access thousands of markets.

Business Insider teamed up with CMC Markets to produce “The Trader’s Handbook”, a guide to modern markets. The first chapter in the book covers the key markets and how they’re traded. It’s written to be accessible to people ranging from the simply curious to those who have some experience in markets and are looking to broaden their expertise and knowledge.

The book also covers:

The basics of trading

How to read chart patterns

Risk management

The economic data points followed by traders

Register your details below and you’ll get a link to the eBook – it’s that simple. We hope you enjoy it.

The book provides general information only and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. It is important for you to consider these matters before making any trading or investment decisions. We recommend you seek independent advice and ensure you fully understand the risks before trading.

Download ‘The Trader’s Handbook’ (free) First and last name *

Email *

Phone *

By downloading this book, CMC Markets may contact you with occasional updates. You can opt out of these communications at any point. *

I agree – take me to the book



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.