THE TRADER'S HANDBOOK: Your guide to understanding modern markets [Free Download]

Getty/ Uriel Sinai

Although some aspects of financial markets are highly specialised, there are basic concepts that underpin most of the action on global markets each day.

Business Insider has teamed up with CMC Markets to produce “The Trader’s Handbook”, which explains the fundamental drivers of financial markets, and the techniques traders use to analyse them and choose their next trades.

Author Greg McKenna, a two-decade veteran of Australian financial markets who has managed billions of dollars in funds and held senior financial market positions at some of the nation’s largest banks, shares insights that will be of benefit to anyone trying to understand markets in more detail – even people with extensive trading experience.

The book covers:

The basics of trading

How to read chart patterns

Risk management

The economic data points followed by traders

Register your details below and you’ll get a link to the eBook – it’s that simple. We hope you enjoy it.

The book provides general information only and does not take into account your objectives, financial situation or needs. It is important for you to consider these matters before making any trading or investment decisions. We recommend you seek independent advice and ensure you fully understand the risks before trading.

Download ‘The Trader’s Handbook’ (free) First and last name *

Email *

Phone *

By downloading this book, CMC Markets may contact you with occasional updates. You can opt out of these communications at any point. *

I agree – take me to the book



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.