Ad tech company The Trade Desk has raised the price range for its IPO

California-based ad tech company The Trade Desk is expecting a bumper IPO when it debuts on the Nasdaq this week.

The Trade Desk — a “demand-side platform” that allows marketers to buy ads online using automated technology — dropped an amended filing with the SEC on Monday night, raising its price range from $14 to $16 per share to $16 to $18 per share.

The company is now proposing a maximum aggregate offering price of $96.6 million, up from the $86.3 million it targeted when it first filed its S-1 in August.

The firm is selling 4,666,667 shares of its Class A common stock, while shareholders are selling up to 700,000 Class A common shares.

The Trade Desk’s IPO will mark the first ad tech company to go public since MaxPoint listed in March 2015.

As Business Insider reported last month, the S-1 revealed healthy financials. The Trade Desk’s revenue was up 155.5% year-on-year to $113.8 million in 2015 and, unlike many businesses in the sector, the company is profitable, reporting adjusted EBITDA of $39.2 million, up 589% year-on-year.

The IPO is being underwritten by Citigroup, Jefferies, RBC Capital Markets, Needham, and Raymond James. The company’s stock ticker symbol will be “TTD.”

