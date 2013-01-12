Trade Deficit Comes In Way Wider Than Expected At $48.7 Billion

Photo: Daniel Berehulak/Getty Images

UPDATE:



Big number on the trade deficit.

In November, the trade deficit came in at $48.7 billion.

That’s well wider than the $41.8 billion that was expected.

The full report can be found here.

——————————-

EARLIER: The one big economic datapoint of the day: The trade balance.

Analysts are expecting a trade deficit of $41.8 billion, which is a slight narrowing of $42.2 billion that was last month.

Remember, the wider the trade deficit, the worst it is for GDP, but on the other hand, the wider the trade deficit, the more trade and economic activity there is typically. So it cuts both ways.

We’ll have the number here LIVE at 8:30 AM ET.

