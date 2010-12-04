The Tracking Debate

A journalist at The New York Times e-mailed with me the other night about tracking technologies on the Web. I knew she was working on a Room For Debate series. I didn’t actually realise my e-mail was going to be printed verbatim. I might have edited it a bit. But I totally stand by what I said.



Here’s the thing. I’ve always felt that the majority of Web users understand that tracking technologies provide value and that they put up with them even though they are slightly creeped out by them. I also feel that there is a small but vocal minority out there pushing the privacy agenda. I stated that view in the comments the NYT printed.

And if you look at the comments, you can see that the vocal minority is out in force. But you barely hear from the silent majority.

I think the silent majority ought to speak up or we are going to risk losing one of the most important and powerful technologies on the Web.

This post originally appeared at A VC and is republished here with permission.

