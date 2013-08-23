My Suite At The New York Palace Hotel Felt Like A Multi-Million Dollar Apartment

The storied New York Palace is currently undergoing a massive $US140 million renovation that will completely change the look and feel of the hotel.
The renovation is meant to maintain the hotel’s historic roots (it was constructed in 1882 as the Villard Mansion) while bringing it into the 21st century with a more modern aesthetic.
So far, only the rooms in the Towers, the more elite part of the hotel, have been completed — and they’re looking great.
A hotel within a hotel, the Towers spans the 41st to 53rd floors, and has 176 guest rooms and suites. I recently stayed in a suite in the Towers and was impressed by the sheer size of the room and the luxurious feel of the space. With a full kitchen, separate dining and living area, and massive bathroom, my suite definitely felt more like a million-dollar apartment than a typical hotel suite.
Rooms in the Towers start from about $US500 per night.
Disclosure: The New York Palace Hotel covered lodging costs for us to review the property.
The hotel-within-a-hotel also has its own reception area with concierge and check-in. It feels very exclusive.
And of course a giant TV. But what's more impressive is what's behind the TV: large windows that wrap around the suite, offering incredible views of the Manhattan skyline.
And an open kitchen right behind it. The kitchen is fully stocked with everything you need for a long stay, including a sink, microwave, and fridge (although chances are if you're in this suite for an extended period, you're dining out).
And it's equipped with the latest technology, like an iPod docking station and a Crestron touch-screen user interface that controls all of the room's high-tech features (lights, temperature, shades, etc.).
