The 2016 ranking of the 10 toughest business schools to get into

Ranking authority The Princeton Review released its annual ranking of best business schools, and Stanford once again took top billing as the toughest to get into.

The Best 294 Business Schools: 2017 Edition looked to measures of selectivity — like acceptance rate, GPA, and GMAT score — as well as employment rates and salary, to compile the ranking.

At Stanford, entering students had an average GMAT score of 737 out of 800 and an undergraduate GPA of 3.73 out of 4.0.

Look below to see the most selective business schools in the US, according to The Princeton Review:

10. New York University – Leonard N. Stern School of Business

9. Northwestern University – Kellogg School of Management

8. The University of Chicago – Booth School of Business

7. Cornell University – Johnson Graduate School of Management

6. University of Pennsylvania – The Wharton School

5. Columbia University – Columbia Business School

4. Massachusetts Institute of Technology – Sloan School of Management

3. University of California — Berkeley – Haas School of Business

2. Harvard University – Harvard Business School

1. Stanford University – Stanford Graduate School of Business MBA Program

