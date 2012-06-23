Tour The Wild Hotel That Just Opened In Qatar's Massive 'Torch' Tower

Photo: Torch Doha
A tower in Doha, Qatar that was built to house the torch during the 2006 Asian Games has been converted into a futuristic hotel and is officially open for business.Appropriately named The Torch Doha, the iconic hotel has already attracted international attention from high-profile sports names. European soccer teams FC Schalke 04 and Paris Saint-Germain stayed at the hotel during their training camps in Doha.
Since many of you aren’t planning to travel to Qatar any time soon, we’ve compiled some photos to make you feel like you’re actually there.
If you are, single rooms start at $210 a night.
This 51-floor hotel features 167 rooms and suites, including single and deluxe rooms (one shown below), junior suites, executive suites and diplomatic suites.
The Torch's rooms house state-of-the-art technology, like interactive LED televisions and iPads with in-room service menus.
Sit in the lobby and marvel at the hotel's intricate details while waiting for your friends, family, or business partners.
THREE 60, one of The Torch Doha's three restaurants, located on the 47th floor. It is also Doha's only revolving restaurant.
The Torch's cantilevered swimming pool is more than 260 feet off the ground. The hotel also hosts a fitness club, business centre, spa facilities and a beauty salon.
The hotel's circular torch design allows guests to enjoy panoramic views of the Aspire Zone and Doha.
The Torch Doha is located on Al Waab Street, 30 minutes from Qatar International Airport. Hotel guests also have their own private entrance to Villaggio, Doha's largest shopping mall.
