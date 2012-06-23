Tour The Wild Hotel That Just Opened In Qatar's Massive 'Torch' Tower

Photo: Torch Doha

A tower in Doha, Qatar that was built to house the torch during the 2006 Asian Games has been converted into a futuristic hotel and is officially open for business.Appropriately named The Torch Doha, the iconic hotel has already attracted international attention from high-profile sports names. European soccer teams FC Schalke 04 and Paris Saint-Germain stayed at the hotel during their training camps in Doha.



Since many of you aren’t planning to travel to Qatar any time soon, we’ve compiled some photos to make you feel like you’re actually there.

If you are, single rooms start at $210 a night.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.