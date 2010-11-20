The Top 6 Android Phones You Can Buy Right Now

Photo: NASARobonautvia Flickr

The catalogue of Android devices keeps expanding. It’s tough to keep track of which ones are worth even looking at, and which of those are available on your carrier.We compiled this quick list of the top six Android phones that you can buy now to make your decision easy.



Keep in mind that many manufacturers like HTC and Samsung develop very similar devices for different networks. Chances are there’s a comparable Android option for most phones you see.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.