The Top 6 Android Phones You Can Buy Right Now

The catalogue of Android devices keeps expanding. It’s tough to keep track of which ones are worth even looking at, and which of those are available on your carrier.We compiled this quick list of the top six Android phones that you can buy now to make your decision easy.
Keep in mind that many manufacturers like HTC and Samsung develop very similar devices for different networks. Chances are there’s a comparable Android option for most phones you see.
Carrier: Verizon
Cost: $49.99 with a two-year contract and $100 discount for ordering online from Verizon.
Why it rocks: With the LG Ally, you get the full Android experience for an incredibly reasonable price. The specs aren't as impressive as the HTC EVO or Samsung's line of Galaxy S phones, but if you don't need all that power, the Ally is a good choice.
Carrier: Verizon
Cost: $149.99 with a two-year contract and mail-in rebate from Verizon.
Why it rocks: The first Droid set the stage for the massive influx of impressive Android devices we have seen over the last year. The Droid 2 builds on that with an improved slide out keyboard and the latest version of Android, 2.2.
Carrier: Verizon
Cost: $199.99 with a two-year contract and mail-in rebate from Verizon.
Why it rocks: The Fascinate is part of Samsung's Galaxy S line of Android smartphones. They are all essentially the same phone with slight nuances such as slide out keyboards or free movies like Avatar. Like all Galaxy S phones, the Fascinate has a gorgeous 4' AMOLED touchscreen and a suite of some nice Samsung apps for messaging, viewing media, and dialling out. Bonus: If you're stuck on AT&T, check out the Captivate.
Carrier: Verizon
Cost: $149 with a two-year contract and mail-in rebate from Verizon.
Why it rocks: The Droid Incredible is one of the most popular Android phones available. It's essentially the same phone as the Nexus One in a different case. There's an impressive processor, it runs Android 2.2 Froyo, and the 3.7' touchscreen is beautiful.
Carrier: Sprint
Cost: $199 with a two-year agreement and mail-in rebate from Sprint.
Why it rocks: The HTC EVO has the bragging rights for being the first 4G phone to hit store shelves. Even if you don't live in area with Sprint's 4G coverage (and you probably don't), the EVO is still an amazing phone. The screen is huge, the processor is speedy, and it connects to your TV with HDMI out.
Carrier: T-Mobile
Cost: $199 with two-year contract from T-Mobile.
Why it rocks: The two biggest complaints we hear about Android phones are the poor battery life and the fragmented versions of the OS. The T-Mobile G2 tackles the latter with one of the purest versions of Android available right now. We like that it's not bogged down with too many proprietary apps so you can customise it the way that works best for you.
We really want to get our hands on one of these. Eric Schmidt showed off his Nexus S at the Web 2.0 conference. It has a thin profile, an NFC chip for making purchases with your phone, and runs Android Gingerbread.
