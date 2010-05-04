The Most Watched Videos In April

Justin Bieber utterly dominated web video in the month of April. In fact, 8 of the 10 most viewed videos in April are music videos – half of those videos belonging to Bieber.



The real surprise? That the music video for “Milkshake” by Kelis is still in the top 20.

It’s true that music videos generate tons of views, but let’s take a look at other viral videos of April.

Businesses are taking to the web with their advertisements. They’re logging on to YouTube and other video sites to push their names to more places. Old Spice uses loud humour; Nike has Tiger Woods.

Popular web shows generate tons of views, but only one show cracked the top 15 in top April views.

Other videos make viewers awestruck and want to share them with everyone they know. The best example of this is Susan Boyle’s first performance on Britain’s Got Talent.

We bring to you the 15 most watched videos in the month of April. We have discounted music videos to avoid turning this list into a Justin Bieber fan page.

Data Provided By TubeMogul

