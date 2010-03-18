The 20 Undecided Democrats Just Loaded With Health Insurance Industry Money

Gregory White
Ron Klein

As the health care reform vote runs down to the wire, many congressmen remain on the fence about where they stand on the issue.

Some, however, have more of a reason to be cautious. The Washington Post details the reach of the insurance industry into all of the House of Representative’s back pockets.

*The Washington Post has updated their story with changed numbers. Because of these changes we have removed Rep. Shea-Porter from the list.

Democrat Bob Etheridge: $505,157 in campaign funds from the health industry

State and District: North Carolina 2

Uninsured in District: 21%

Source: Washington Post

Democrat Baron P Hill: $519,000 in campaign funds from the health industry

State and District: Indiana 9

Uninsured in District: 14.3%

Source: Washington Post

Democrat Michale Capuano: $550,401 in campaign funds from the health industry

State and District: Massachusetts 8

Uninsured in District: 6.8%

Source: Washington Post

Democrat Melissa Luburic Bean: $551,000 in campaign funds from the health industry

State and District: Illinois 8

Uninsured in District: 11.5%

Source: Washington Post

Democrat Timothy H Bishop: $557,086 in campaign funds from the health industry

State and District: New York 1

Uninsured in District: 11.3%

Source: Washington Post

Democrat Dennis Moore: $631,855 in campaign funds from the health industry

State and District: Kansas 3

Uninsured in District: 12.9%

Source: Washington Post

Democrat Betty Sutton: $621,036 in campaign funds from the health industry

State and District: Ohio 13

Uninsured in District: 13%

Source: Washington Post

Democrat Marion Berry: $634,417 in campaign funds from the health industry

State and District: Arkansas 1

Uninsured in District: 21.7%

Source: Washington Post

Democrat Rick Boucher: $642,917 in campaign funds from the health industry

State and District: Virginia 9

Uninsured in District: 16%

Source: Washington Post

Democrat Ron Klein: $648,778 in campaign funds from the health industry

State and District: Florida 22

Uninsured in District: 19.4%

Source: Washington Post

Democrat David Wu: $671,035 in campaign funds from the health industry

State and District: Oregon 1

Uninsured in District: 14.8%

Source: Washington Post

Democrat Bart T. Stupak: $800,455 in campaign funds from the health industry

State and District: Michigan 1

Uninsured in District: 15.3%

Source: Washington Post

Democrat Ron Kind: $841,913 in campaign funds from the health industry

State and District: Wisconsin 3

Uninsured in District: 11.7%

Source: Washington Post

Democrat David Obey: $900,000 in campaign funds from the health industry

State and District: Wisconsin 7

Uninsured in District: 12%

Source: Washington Post

Democrat Jim Cooper: $1 million in campaign funds from the health industry

State and District: Tennessee 5

Uninsured in District: 15.6%

Source: Washington Post

Democrat Richard Edmund Neal: $1.1 million in campaign funds from the health industry

State and District: Massachusetts 2

Uninsured in District: 4.3%

Source: Washington Post

Democrat Shelley Berkley: $1.1 million in campaign funds from the health industry

State and District: Nevada 1

Uninsured in District: 28.3%

Source: Washington Post

Democrat Barton Jennings Gordon: $1.4 million in campaign funds from the health industry

State and District: Tennessee 6th District

Uninsured in District: 14.2%

Source: Washington Post

Democrat Earl Ralph Pomeroy: $2.1 million in campaign funds from the health industry

State and District: North Dakota

Uninsured in District: 12.1%

Source: Washington Post

