The 20 Undecided Democrats Just Loaded With Health Insurance Industry Money

As the health care reform vote runs down to the wire, many congressmen remain on the fence about where they stand on the issue.
Some, however, have more of a reason to be cautious. The Washington Post details the reach of the insurance industry into all of the House of Representative’s back pockets.
Meet the pols stuffed with insurance bucks >
*The Washington Post has updated their story with changed numbers. Because of these changes we have removed Rep. Shea-Porter from the list.
State and District: North Carolina 2
Uninsured in District: 21%
Source: Washington Post
State and District: Indiana 9
Uninsured in District: 14.3%
Source: Washington Post
State and District: Massachusetts 8
Uninsured in District: 6.8%
Source: Washington Post
State and District: Illinois 8
Uninsured in District: 11.5%
Source: Washington Post
State and District: New York 1
Uninsured in District: 11.3%
Source: Washington Post
State and District: Kansas 3
Uninsured in District: 12.9%
Source: Washington Post
State and District: Ohio 13
Uninsured in District: 13%
Source: Washington Post
State and District: Arkansas 1
Uninsured in District: 21.7%
Source: Washington Post
State and District: Virginia 9
Uninsured in District: 16%
Source: Washington Post
State and District: Florida 22
Uninsured in District: 19.4%
Source: Washington Post
State and District: Oregon 1
Uninsured in District: 14.8%
Source: Washington Post
State and District: Michigan 1
Uninsured in District: 15.3%
Source: Washington Post
State and District: Wisconsin 3
Uninsured in District: 11.7%
Source: Washington Post
State and District: Wisconsin 7
Uninsured in District: 12%
Source: Washington Post
State and District: Tennessee 5
Uninsured in District: 15.6%
Source: Washington Post
State and District: Massachusetts 2
Uninsured in District: 4.3%
Source: Washington Post
State and District: Nevada 1
Uninsured in District: 28.3%
Source: Washington Post
State and District: Tennessee 6th District
Uninsured in District: 14.2%
Source: Washington Post
State and District: North Dakota
Uninsured in District: 12.1%
Source: Washington Post
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.