The Top 10 Rich Brats On The Planet

Suri Cruise is the most powerful person under the age of five according to Forbes Magazine. We’re pretty much speechless about this one. The list seems to act as a surrogate indicator of their parents wealth and influence. Isn’t Forbes supposed to be a business magazine, not a pageviewbaiter? Not that there’s anything wrong with pageviews. We’d kill for their traffic.
Anyway, here’s the list for those interested in capricious insanity.
1. Suri Cruise
2. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt
3. Zahara Jolie-Pitt
4. Pax Jolie-Pitt
5. Sam Alexis Woods
6. Cruz Beckham
7. Matilda Rose
Ledger
8. David Banda
9. Sean Preston Federline
10. Sam Sheen
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.