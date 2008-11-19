The Top 10 Rich Brats On The Planet

Suri Cruise is the most powerful person under the age of five according to Forbes Magazine. We’re pretty much speechless about this one. The list seems to act as a surrogate indicator of their parents wealth and influence. Isn’t Forbes supposed to be a business magazine, not a pageviewbaiter? Not that there’s anything wrong with pageviews. We’d kill for their traffic.



Anyway, here’s the list for those interested in capricious insanity.

Hollyscoop:

1. Suri Cruise

2. Shiloh Jolie-Pitt

3. Zahara Jolie-Pitt

4. Pax Jolie-Pitt

5. Sam Alexis Woods

6. Cruz Beckham

7. Matilda Rose

Ledger

8. David Banda

9. Sean Preston Federline

10. Sam Sheen

