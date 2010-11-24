The Top 10 Monthly Magazines Of 2010

The Magazine Industry Newsletter (MIN) reports some much needed good news for the print industry — of the 149 monthly magazines it tracks, 99 of them were up in ad pages in 2010.



On November 23, 2009, only 10 out of 150 monthly magazines were up in ad pages.

Is the worst of times over? According to MIN:

Sure, a big part of it has to do with comparisons to last year’s miserable numbers, but overall there is guarded optimism toward continued improvement in 2011.

#10 Parenting Early Years -- up 170.77 ad pages #9 Elle -- up 190.82 ad pages #8 Chicago -- up 199.19 ad pages #7 Real Simple -- up 199.86 ad pages #6 InStyle -- up 214 ad pages #5 Marie Claire -- up 219.01 ad pages #4 Harper's Bazaar -- up 268.80 ad pages #3 Elle Decor -- up 288.46 ad pages #2 People StyleWatch -- up 311.19 ad pages #1 Vogue -- up 318.99 ad pages

