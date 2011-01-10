Incredible Satellite Photos Of The Top 10 Geopolitical Events Of The Decade

The Rhein river sits at the centre of the fertile Upper Rhine Plain of which Strasburg is the most important city. The plain, actually a rift valley, has been the site of centuries of conflict between European powers France and Germany. For the last decade however, the two countries have kept close together on reforming European institutions.German Chancellor Angela Merkel and French President Nicolas Sarkozy met in Deauville, France, to discuss the future of the European Union. Merkel had proposed changes to the European Union in which nations that do not follow EU rules and that require help be denied votes in EU councils and be placed under Brussels' supervision. Sarkozy agreed with Merkel's proposal. The original concept of a union of equals would be replaced by classes of membership based on behaviour. Given that the statement was made by the two major EU advocates and powers, the proposal is uniquely credible. It would not only transform the European Union, it would reopen fundamental questions on sovereignty and national rights that had been considered closed.

