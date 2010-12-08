Which Of These 10 Channels Are Keeping You From Cutting Off Your Cable TV?

What would the world of online TV streaming look like if the trending cut-the-cord movement gains significant ground in mainstream, cable-watching America?

A recently released report by Laura Martin, an analyst at investment firm Needham & Co., presents a list of channels to which 300 respondents said they would need online access before sending their little black boxes down the path of the fax machine.

You may be surprised by what didn’t make the top 10 (CNN), as well as the apparent loyalty to properties like Discovery, and History (formerly the “History Channel”), or even the big four networks, (which means, unfortunately, that Two and Half Men could run for longer then Seinfeld).

Food Network

Comedy Central

HBO

History

Discovery

ESPN

NBC

FOX

ABC

CBS

