The Top 10 0% Intro APR Credit Cards

Transferring a balance from your old high-interest card onto a new 0% intro account may save you thousands of dollars in interest charges over time.

1. Citi Platinum Select Visa

Comments: 0% Intro APR on balance transfers and purchases for 21 months. No annual fee. As far as I know, this is the longest 0% introductory APR period in the U.S. at the moment; compare and apply online right here. (Click on the “Citi Credit Cards” tab under the Search by Bank or Issuer sidebar.)

2. Citi Platinum Select MasterCard

Comments: Basically the same 0% Intro APR terms as the offer above, except instead of being a Visa-branded credit card, this one is a MasterCard.

3. Discover More Card

Comments: 0% Intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 15 months. No annual fee, no additional card fee.

4. Discover More Card (offer variety 2)

Comments: 0% intro APR on purchases for 6 months; 0% intro APR for 18 months on balance transfers. No annual fee, no additional card fee.

5. Discover Open Road Card

Comments: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 12 months. Free $150 Restaurant.com Gift Certificate with first purchase on the card. No annual fee.

6. Miles by Discover Card

Comments: 0% intro APR on purchases and balance transfers for 6 months; Earn up to $120 in travel rewards — that’s 1,000 bonus miles every month you make a purchase on the card for the first year.

7. Blue Sky from American Express

Comments: Great travel rewards card; no blackout dates or travel restrictions. You can redeem your points with any airline, any car rental, or any hotel. 0% intro APR on purchases for the first 12 months. No annual fee.

8. Blue Cash Everyday from American Express

Comments: I still have the predecessor of this credit card in my wallet, called simply Blue Cash. I use it often. 0% intro APR on purchases for the first 12 months. No annual fee.

9. Discover Student Card

Comments: A good first credit card for college students, with a fairly competitive 0% introductory rate. Specifically, 0% intro APR on purchases for 9 months, and no annual fee.

10. Visa Black Card

Comments: Nice that such an expensive card ($495 annual fee) offers a very competitive balance transfer offer; 15 months of 0% intro APR on balance transfers. I suppose this makes sense if your income has gone up significantly since you applied for your last credit card, and you want to take your existing balance to the new account.

Some final notes: Out of all these offers, I think Citi’s 21-month 0% intro APR is the best for most consumers. You simply can’t beat nearly 2 years of 0% introductory rate; I haven’t been able to find a better offer anywhere. Also worth noting here that all of these have balance transfer fees of some kind, be sure to check the updated terms and conditions on the bank’s web site before applying.

Disclosures: We’re a credit card offers site, so obviously we maintain financial relationships with numerous banks and financial institutions, including AmEx, Barclays, Citi and Discover.

