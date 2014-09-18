The State Of The Global Smartphone Industry: The Top Stats Ahead Of The IPhone 6's Opening Sales Day

BIIAndroid continues to eat the platform market.
The new iPhone will go on sale this Friday, September 19.
BI Intelligence has scoured smartphone industry research for the best data points through which to understand this massive global market.
Here are the top stats:
- The industry is still growing at ~20%: There was 23% year-over-year growth in the second quarter, which saw 295 million smartphone shipments. Four vendors, listed in the report, grew faster than the industry at large.
- Six vendors are growing faster than the industry average: Four of them were China-based, including Xiaomi. The two others were Sony and Motorola.
- Samsung and Apple have slipped: Apple’s solid growth is not enough to keep up with these vendors in the East. Samsung’s shipments declined for the first time ever in the second quarter, -4% year-over-year, amid rising competition.
- Windows Phone has seen a resurgence across Europe: It has even surpassed Apple for the No. 2 spot in Spain. Windows Phone has firmly entrenched itself as the third-place platform in Europe with a 9% share of shipments in the second quarter of 2014. That is up from 7% in the second quarter last year and up from a 5% share two years ago
- Chinese vendors are outselling even Samsung: Combined, the five Chinese vendors outsold Samsung in the second quarter by about one million shipments.
- Chinese vendors account for one-third of all Android handsets: Huawei, Lenovo, Xiaomi, ZTE, and Coolpad accounted for about 30% of all Android phones shipped during the period.
- Android is also growing in Europe: It’s increasing its market share of smartphone sales across Europe’s five largest markets — the U.K., Germany, Italy, Spain, and France. Apple’s overall Europe share, meanwhile, has dwindled.
- Android phones dominate China and Brazil: China is dominated on the OS side by Android with its 84% share of sales. Android has gained 40 percentage points of market share in Brazil over the past two years.
The report is also full of charts and data that can be downloaded and put to use.
In full, the report:
