The Top Small Companies To Work For

Kahler Slater

Photo: Kahler Slater

Some companies give employees free snacks and beverages. Others offer on-site massage therapy or even dry-cleaning services. While those can be attractive perks, the companies on this year’s Top Small Companies to Work For 2011 list go far above the standard when it comes to working environments.Compiled by the Great Place to Work Institute, our annual list showcases the top 25 successful small companies that have some of the most satisfied employees on the planet. The Great Place to Work Institute is a San Francisco-based research, consulting and training firm that works with organisations to identify, create and maintain great workplaces.



How do they do it? Here are highlights of the creative ways that five companies on our list are solving common business problems, including reducing turnover, raising productivity and other workplace-related challenges.

#25 Decision Lens Forget steak knives. Successful sales people at this developer of software to help clients prioritise their decision-making receive customised action figures of themselves. To keep people inspired, Decision Lens sponsors outings to off-site activities like racing Audis or a special tour of the Hubble Space Telescope at the National Aeronautics and Space Administration's Goddard Space Flight centre. Decision Lens also offers a performance bonus of 15 per cent for every employee. Annual Full-Time Job Growth: 23% Annual Full-Time Voluntary Turnover: 0% #24 Upshot Upshot has a 'culture mission' it says encourages people to challenge conventional thinking. Employees' art work is on display throughout the office and the firm sponsors competitions for employees to demonstrate skills such as their long jump or slowest-bike-riding abilities. At the company's annual off-site meeting, employees receive awards including 'The MacGyver' (for the employee who has an answer for any situation) and 'The Optimist' (who keeps a positive attitude despite obstacles). Upshot hosts an all-agency happy hour called 'Schbooze' on the third Thursday of each month, creating a forum for employees and management to mingle and chat in a casual environment. Annual Full-Time Job Growth: 17% Annual Full-Time Voluntary Turnover: 10% #23 Freeborn & Peters Founded in 1983 by a group of lawyers fed up with 'typical' law firm culture, Freeborn & Peters sponsors fun events such as a 'pod crawl,' a party with different themes on six floors of their Chicago office. Themes have included a New Year's Eve party, pajama party and fraternity party. Employees who have the best theme win a follow-up pizza soiree. Another perk: nonlawyer staff members are eligible for profit-sharing. A Women's Leadership Council publishes a quarterly newsletter about female attorneys and organizes networking events such as a 'Spa Day' with clients and community leaders. Annual Full-Time Job Growth: -3% Annual Full-Time Voluntary Turnover: 4% #22 Navigator Management Partners In order to help deliver quality service to clients, this professional services firm offers employees personal and professional growth support through 100 per cent tuition reimbursement for graduate degrees and 80 hours of training for managers. 10 per cent of the company's annual budget is dedicated to training and development. Additionally, employees at Navigator Management Partners have a flexible work environment with unlimited sick time, six weeks of paid maternity leave for new mothers and a 'no questions asked' policy for any employee who leaves work early. Annual Full-Time Job Growth: 36% Annual Full-Time Voluntary Turnover: 6% #21 Root Learning Employees celebrate co-workers' 'Rootiversaries' at this consulting firm with home movies, songs and poems based on the company value the person embodies most. Values include authenticity and servant leadership, among others. Staff members also break into teams for an annual 'Root Olympics,' which includes creative competitions such as a popcorn toss, speed texting and a 'Plug and Chug' vending machine eating event. Groups of employees can gather for yoga Thursday evenings in the company lobby. Annual Full-Time Job Growth: 5% Annual Full-Time Voluntary Turnover: 5% #20 Kahler Slater Kahler Slater's two co-executive officers work side-by-side with employees in an open, 'office-less' environment. Employees can attend to the company's bi-weekly 'Same Page' meeting to discuss any topic with their leadership team. Turning their expertise in-house with the redesign of the company's Madison, Wis., office, all employees had a part in determining the new look and feel. Kahler Slater's design work can be seen at the Wisconsin-based Google office as well as Robert Redford's first Sundance cinema. Annual Full-Time Job Growth: Confidential Annual Full-Time Voluntary Turnover: 2% #19 Integrated Project Management Company With an emphasis on integrity and 'walking the talk,' employees at Integrated Project Management are responsible for helping themselves, and the company, achieve their growth goals. In addition to providing continuous feedback and practicing collective decision-making, the company offers $10,000 in tuition reimbursement as a way of encouraging employees to act upon the pursuit of their 'higher purpose.' Throughout the year, training classes on subjects from emotional intelligence to risk management and leadership skills are offered to all employees. Annual Full-Time Job Growth: 17% Annual Full-Time Voluntary Turnover: 12% #18 Professional Placement Resources At this company that recruits and staffs health-care professionals for a variety of medical settings, it isn't unusual to find employees down at the beach where the chief executive officer leads everything from the company's usual Monday morning 8:31 meetings as well as the 'Beach Boot Camp' fitness class. Additional perks include an on-site gym, free fruit delivered weekly to the office and a free self-defence class led by a member of the senior leadership team. Last year, 100 per cent of new hires came from employee referrals. Annual Full-Time Job Growth: 18% Annual Full-Time Voluntary Turnover: 15% #17 XPLANE Dachis Group With offices in Oregon, St. Louis, Madrid and The Netherlands, business-design consulting firm XPLANE develops interactive materials to make complex information more accessible for its clients. Twice per month, XPLANE blocks out two hours for 'Visual Thinking School,' where staff members gathers to build their skills in drawing, storytelling and presentation. Every two weeks a different employee takes temporary ownership over the company's 'Inspiration Wall,' using his or her craft to inspire others with a creative portrayal of that which inspires that person most. The 'Exceeding Expectations' award allows peers to nominate each other for extraordinary performance, with award winners selected from each studio once every month. Annual Full-Time Job Growth: 65% Annual Full-Time Voluntary Turnover: 12% #16 Insomniac Games An independent developer of PlayStation video games, Insomniac Games has sold more than 36 million games in 17 years. Quarterly royalty checks are distributed to all 'Insomniacs' based on net profits. Everyone receives two free copies of every game produced, plus his or her name in the games credits. Other perks include a fully-stocked kitchen, tickets to concerts and sporting events, 100 per cent health-care coverage, flexible scheduling and a minimum of three weeks of vacation along with a bonus paid break during the last two weeks of the year. Annual Full Time-Job Growth: 6% Annual Full-Time Voluntary Turnover: 8% #15 Infusionsoft This sales-and-marketing automation software company says it is on a crusade to help small businesses grow quickly and profitably. Every week the company shares with employees the difficulties of small-business ownership, along with stories of customer success. After being 'infused' in a two-week orientation, new 'Infusionites' are offered $2,000 to leave the company if they decide the culture and its calling isn't for them. To date, no one has taken the company up on its offer. Annual Full-Time Job Growth: 11% Annual Full-Time Voluntary Turnover: 18% #14 Akraya Three quarters of the employees are women and 92 per cent are minorities at this staffing and recruitment firm. Perks such as the free bi-monthly house-cleaning service as well as flexible scheduling and telecommuting options support Akraya's mantra that 'It is not the number of hours you put in, it is what you put into those hours.' After five years of employment, staff members are given an additional week off and a $5,000 vacation budget. Annual Full-Time Job Growth: 17% Annual Full-Time Voluntary Turnover: 6% #13 FatWallet This online coupon site pays homage to its Midwest roots by taking the cow as its mascot. 'Corey,' the revered life-size purple cow statue who is stationed in the company's main lobby, is FatWallet's core values representative. Employees who have recognised fellow co-workers at least seven times for living out the company values -- which include balance, integrity and respect -- get to sign their name on the mascot. When new hires are welcomed into the company, Corey 'dresses up' for the occasion with balloons and a banner signed by veteran 'Walleteers.' Annual Full-Time Job Growth: 0% Annual Full-Time Voluntary Turnover: 4% #12 Heinfeld, Meech & Co. Founded in 1986 by accountants who wanted to dispel the 'accountant as bean-counter' stereotype, Heinfeld, Meech & Co.'s slogan is 'Imagine What We Can Do Together.' The company sponsors employee teams for basketball, football and softball. The company has paid for employees to go on an annual 'trip to paradise' eight out of the last 10 years (in 2010, it was to Cabo San Lucas, Mexico). Over the past three years, employees have also donated more than 1,100 hours to local food banks. Annual Full-Time Job Growth: -11% Annual Full-Tume Voluntary Turnover: 9% #11 Badger Mining Corporation Employees at this sand mining operation feel so much like family that the company has established a group, called the Golden Badger Society, of retired 'associates' who've served 25 years or more. Badger Mining provides associates with opportunities to grow and develop by participating on cross-functional teams that make important decisions such as safety practices, retirement plans and wellness programs. With unlimited time off, unlimited tuition reimbursement, scholarships for family members, 100 per cent paid health-care benefits, a 401(k) program, quarterly profit sharing and a day off for opening day of deer-hunting season -- plus double pay for those who stay behind to work that day -- Badger Mining's turnover rate has stayed at about 2 per cent for several years. Annual Full-Time Job Growth: 20% Annual Full-Time Voluntary Turnover: 0% #10 Schleuniger With a motto of 'Have Fun and Get the Job Done,' Swiss-owned Schleuniger manufactures wire-stripping machines, while striving to have a fun workplace. Every summer, an outing is planned for employees and often their families. Past trips have featured a wine tour of a local winery and a deep-sea fishing excursion. Every month the company celebrates 'Funky Friday' with themed activities such as the 'Schleuni-Chef' contest, the Unsinkable Boat Challenge or the 'Schleuni-Olympics.' Additionally, when sales goals are met, Schleuniger provides each employee with an additional two weeks of salary. Employees are eligible for rewards such as the annual 'Schl-Oscar' for the top salesperson and the 'Schleuni-Cup' for employees who exemplify company values. Annual Full-Time Job Growth: 7% Annual Full-Time Voluntary Turnover: 0% #9 Engeo Managers are referred to as 'servant leaders' at this Bay Area-based geotechnical and civil engineering firm. This servant leadership philosophy determines much of the culture at ENGEO, where employees are recognised for a passion to share knowledge and a desire to help others be successful. ENGEO offers an in-house, 12-month leadership program that covers everything from business management to teamwork to personal development. Employees who wish to enroll write essays to express their interest and lobby for how it will benefit the company. With 37 per cent of the company owned by employees through an employee stock ownership program, everyone has a 'voice of equal value' in the company's financial health and directing business strategy. Annual Full-Time Job Growth: -4% Annual Full-Time Voluntary Turnover: 7% #8 McMurry This family-owned marketing and communications firm solicits innovative ideas from employees through its 'WOW' program, which encourages employees to contribute to the growth of the organisation. Winning ideas are selected by a cross-functional team and have a chance to win up to $10,000. Submissions remain at the heart of some of McMurry's best initiatives including 2010's winner the 'Efficionados' team, a group aimed at streamlining processes. Another perk: with the help of an art director, all McMurry staff members get to customise their own version of the McMurry logo, showcasing something personal such as a hobby, piece of art or their family. Annual Full-Time Job Growth: -3% Annual Full-Time Voluntary: 11% #7 Radio Flyer A producer of kid's wagons and tricycles, Radio Flyer communicates the importance of 'having fun while working hard' through monthly celebrations, customer service awards and flexible scheduling. Employees are rewarded for abiding by the company's values, which include mantras such as 'Integrity in all that we do' and 'Passion for Excellence.' The CEO -- known at Radio Flyer as the Chief Wagon Officer -- actively participates in hiring and onboarding programs, and discusses company culture and values over breakfast with new employees. All new 'Flyers' go through a 12-month orientation process, starting with a miniature 'welcome wagon' replica of the company's bestselling toy. Annual Full-Time Job Growth: 15% Annual Full-Time Voluntary Turnover: 11% #6 Talent Plus While some companies make the workplace only about the work, this human-resources consulting firm makes it about the people. With its 'Focus On You' approach, Talent Plus kicks off new-employee orientation, (known as Great Take Off Day) with new employees receiving their personal Talent Card -- a list of strengths they possess and how they can leverage them. The day concludes with a hospitality hour where families of the new employee and co-workers are gathered to hear the contents of the card and support the new hire in the affirmation of his or her individuality. Full-time employees receive 10 days of vacation during their first year and then unlimited vacation time thereafter. Annual Full-Time Job Growth: 14% Annual Full-Time Voluntary Turnover: 10% #5 Studer Group This health-care consulting firm regularly shares what it calls Connect to Purpose moments -- stories from the 'front lines' of the hospitals it serves. The idea is to remind employees of the value of their mission: 'To make health care better, for employees to work, for physicians to practice medicine and for patients to receive care.' The CEO sends a $75 birthday gift card to every employee, a $25 card to employees' kids and writes hand-written thank-you notes to show appreciation for employee efforts. Annual Full-Time Job Growth: 15% Annual Full-Time Voluntary Turnover: 13% #4 AutomationDirect A direct seller of automation controls for manufacturing machines, AutomationDirect puts an emphasis on balance in supporting employees. Its approach draws on a version of the 'Wheel of Life' as a metaphor, with a different 'spoke' representing common goals each employee is trying to keep in balance -- such as family, career and physical well-being, among others. The logic follows that if someone's 'spokes' are out of sync, the wheel can't spin efficiently. The company offers a number of perks to help employees' wheels stay well-rounded, among them on-site yoga and Pilates classes, personal and professional development courses and a monthly newsletter focused on character building. Last year, the company had a full-time annual turnover rate of about 2 per cent. Annual Full-Time Job Growth: 10% Annual Full-Time Voluntary Turnover: 2% #3 Dixon Schwabl Employees are empowered to put their ideas into action -- whether it's launching a new product, contributing to business strategy or starting an onsite Wii bowling league. With up to four weeks of personal time off, a day off for your birthday, plus 'WOW Hours' (time off awarded to employees who go above and beyond), employees at this creative agency enjoy a considerable amount of time out of the office. Then there's the office events, including free weekly ice-cream socials in the summer, unlimited free ski-lift tickets to local ski resorts and impromptu in-office celebrations. 20-four per cent of Dixon Schwabl's profits last year were shared with employees, recognising their contribution to the company's success. Annual Full-Time Job Growth: 8% Annual Full-Time Voluntary Turnover: 4% #2 Intuitive Research and Technology Corporation Intuitive Research, a privately-owned aerospace company serving the U.S. military, conducts transparent all-employee communications in support of its president's favourite truism: 'Bad news doesn't get better with age.' Intuitive keeps current events information and other advice flowing to employees with town hall meetings, regular discussion series and free financial advice. The company president recognises employees publicly at the 'State of the Company' meetings, or by writing a note of thanks to the entire staff around Thanksgiving. Annual Full-Time Job Growth: 27% Annual Full-Time Voluntary Turnover: 7% #1 Snagajob Snagajob leaps to the No. 1 position this year, up from No. 9 last year. With plans to add more than 100 new hires this year, the management team at this online recruitment business fosters company culture by training employees in a variety of interviewing and assessment skills. Up to a dozen eventually consult with the chief executive officer on the selection of each new hire. Then there's the 'Culture Squad,' a representative group of 'snaggers' from every department that focuses on maintaining and improving company culture. The squad welcomes new hires as they complete their 'Snagger Confession,' a list of fun personal facts shared with their colleagues over the company's employee-only online network. New employees are armed with a company field guide containing useful information to get up to speed on the Snagajob culture, including a list of restaurants near the office, how to explain the company business to a stranger at a cocktail party and five things employees wish they knew on their first day. Annual Full-Time Job Growth: 88% Annual Full-Time Voluntary Turnover: 5% Not every company has such a great story Click here to see America's most hated companies >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.