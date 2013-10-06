The Top Selling NBA Jerseys In The World

For the second year in a row, the NBA tracked global jersey sales for the 2012-13 season.
It’s probably no surprise to most that LeBron James has the best selling jersey in the world. Derrick Rose, despite being out for entire year, came in second, and Kobe Bryant came in third.
15. – Joe Johnson
Nets
First year on the list
14. – Kevin Garnett
Celtics (for 2012-13)
2011-2012 rank: 4
13. – Russell Westbrook
Thunder
First year on the list
12. – Chris Paul
Clippers
First year on the list
11. – Steve Nash
Lakers
First year on the list
10. – Rajon Rondo
Team: Celtics
2011-2012 rank: 7
9. – Blake Griffin
Clippers
2011-2012 rank: 9
8. – Deron Williams
Nets
First year on the list
7. – Dwight Howard
Lakers (for 2012-2013)
2011-2012 rank: 5
6. – Carmelo Anthony
Knicks
2011-2012: 8
5. – Dwyane Wade
Heat
2011-2012 rank: 6
4. – Kevin Durant
Thunder
2011-2012 rank: 10
3. – Kobe Bryant
Lakers
2011-2012 rank: 1
2. – Derrick Rose
Bulls
2011-2012 rank: 2
1. – Lebron James
Heat
2011-2012 rank: 3
