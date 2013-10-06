The Top Selling NBA Jerseys In The World

George Sitaras

For the second year in a row, the NBA tracked global jersey sales for the 2012-13 season.

It’s probably no surprise to most that LeBron James has the best selling jersey in the world. Derrick Rose, despite being out for entire year, came in second, and Kobe Bryant came in third.

15. – Joe Johnson

Nets

First year on the list

14. – Kevin Garnett

Celtics (for 2012-13)

2011-2012 rank: 4

13. – Russell Westbrook

Thunder

First year on the list

12. – Chris Paul

Clippers

First year on the list

11. – Steve Nash

Lakers

First year on the list

10. – Rajon Rondo

Team: Celtics

2011-2012 rank: 7

9. – Blake Griffin

Clippers

2011-2012 rank: 9

8. – Deron Williams

Nets

First year on the list

7. – Dwight Howard

Lakers (for 2012-2013)

2011-2012 rank: 5

6. – Carmelo Anthony

Knicks

2011-2012: 8

5. – Dwyane Wade

Heat

2011-2012 rank: 6

4. – Kevin Durant

Thunder

2011-2012 rank: 10

3. – Kobe Bryant

Lakers

2011-2012 rank: 1

2. – Derrick Rose

Bulls

2011-2012 rank: 2

1. – Lebron James

Heat

2011-2012 rank: 3

