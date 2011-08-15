The Top-Selling Design Products Of July

Photo: Fab.com
Great design comes in all shapes and sizes – from modern furniture to a well-made, extremely comfortable T-shirt. But what are the most popular design products among the general public?While the American economy has struggled over the last couple of years, independent designers and artists have flourished by going back to basics and ‘making things.’ The public has caught on as well, as good design is no longer just for the wealthy and has recently become accessible to the masses.
At Fab.com we’ve been busy compiling some great data on the design industry as well as consumer tastes and interests in terms of design.
The following slideshow contains a breakdown of the top selling design categories by revenue on Fab.com for the month of July, with data courtesy of our first Social Design Commerce Index for July 2011.
Art was by far the top grossing sales category for Fab.com in July, generating about 1.8x the revenue as any other product category. One of our most popular sellers last month was this amazing Bob Dylan print by Milton Glaser, a legendary New York City artist who created the iconic I Love NY logo in the mid-1970s.
Everyone loves jewelry, right? Based on the purchasing patterns of Fab.comcustomers in July, this statement is absolutely true.
One of our best selling products last month comes from jewelry designer Nervous System, which is known for its high-quality jewelry and houseware designs that resemble the veins of leaves and tiny sea creatures that mimic the organic patterns in nature.
It's extremely common for most men and women that work in big cities to piletheir essentials into a bag on the commutes to and from work. But who said that utilitarian bags can't be well-designed?
Among our most popular items sold in July was this bag from Elvis & Kresse, a company that makes hand crafted bags from eco textiles like discarded British fire brigade hoses.
Fitness rounds out the top 5 highest grossing product categories for the month of July, and the most popular seller on Fab.com last month was an extremely well-made bicycle from PUBLIC Bikes.
The San Francisco-based company produces urban bikes and accessories inspired by European bicycle design. These bikes are practical and chic...and ride like butter. Who said you can't commute to work in
style?
Don't Miss: SHOE OUTRAGE: How Stilettos With 'Louboutin Red' Soles Could Wind Up At Payless >
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.