The Top-Selling Design Products Of July

Photo: Fab.com

Great design comes in all shapes and sizes – from modern furniture to a well-made, extremely comfortable T-shirt. But what are the most popular design products among the general public?While the American economy has struggled over the last couple of years, independent designers and artists have flourished by going back to basics and ‘making things.’ The public has caught on as well, as good design is no longer just for the wealthy and has recently become accessible to the masses.

At Fab.com we’ve been busy compiling some great data on the design industry as well as consumer tastes and interests in terms of design.

The following slideshow contains a breakdown of the top selling design categories by revenue on Fab.com for the month of July, with data courtesy of our first Social Design Commerce Index for July 2011.

