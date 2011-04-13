6 Reasons You Should Bail On Twitter.com And Use An Alternative Service

Photo: Ellis Hamburger

Twitter is an amazingly useful social network and news source with a pretty poor front-end interface.To circumvent Twitter.com and add features, many companies built Twitter clients, apps, and browser extensions.



What Twitter needs to realise is that people don’t use Twitter for the colourful backgrounds people adorn their pages with. People use Twitter to hear the thoughts and opinions of people they care about.

This fact becomes obvious when you look at how many people are using Twitter clients and apps, which provide essential features like auto-complete for usernames and the ability to track multiple lists at once.

Recently, Twitter must’ve had a panic attack, of sorts, and realised it’s going to be a lot tougher to monetise their product if everybody’s using Twitter through API’s that scrape away all but the most essential information: tweets themselves.

Until the day that Twitter cleans up its flagship home page, we’ll show you some ways to avoid the mess and make Twitter more powerful.

And while these apps and clients aren’t necessarily the very best, they perfectly illustrate the features Twitter.com is missing most.

