Check Out The Wild Day In Leveraged ETFs

The exchange traded fund was an invaluable market tool today for increasing leverage on your market strategy. Let’s take a look at the best and worst performing ETFs of the day:



The Best:

-Direxion Daily Emrg Mkts Bear 3X Shares (EDZ): +13.88%

-UltraShort Silver ProShares (ZSL): 13.44%

-Direxion Daily Dev Mkts Bear 3X Shrs (DPK): 12.31%

-Direxion Daily Energy Bear 3X Shares (ERY): 12.16%

-UltraShort MSCI Brazil ProShares (BZQ): +11.92%

The Worst:

-Direxion Daily Emrg Mkts Bull 3X Shares (EDC): -13.30%

-Ultra Silver ProShares (AGQ): -12.79%

-Direxion Daily Dev Mkts Bull 3X Shrs (DZK): -12.16%

-Direxion Daily Financial Bull 3X Shares (FAS): -11.81%

-Direxion Daily Real Estate Bull 3X Shrs (DRN): -10.79%

