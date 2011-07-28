FOOTBALL IS BACK: Here Are The Top NFL Home Openers

Now that the lockout is finally over, NFL ticket prices are up across the board on the secondary market. In response, SeatGeek decided to take a look at our proprietary ticketing data and find which 2011 home openers currently have the most-demanded NFL tickets.



We also took a look at each individual team’s search volume to get an idea of how often fans are looking for each team’s tickets.

What follows is a ranking of the top 8 NFL home openers – according to their pricing on the resale market and percentage of NFL search volume on SeatGeek.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.