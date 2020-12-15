The top motorcycle brands releasing new models in 2021, from Triumph to Honda

Image: Kawasaki

Manufacturers are gearing up for the release of a slew of motorcycles in 2021, and we already have a good idea about what brands will be coming out on top.

If you follow the upcoming releases on a yearly basis, the names won’t come as a shock to you — Yamaha, for instance, is consistently at the top of various motorcycle-based outlets’ lists.

There are still a few curveballs, though, so if you’re interested in knowing what brands are worthy of your investment in 2021, we’ve compiled a few below.

2021 Kawasaki Ninja H2

Image: Kawasaki

Kawasaki has been churning out an eye-watering number of models since the mid-’60s, competing directly with high-profile brands like Suzuki and Honda.

The latest model, the 2021 Ninja H2, is currently sitting at #1 on user-rated site, Motorcycle.com, with Kawasaki touting the sportbike’s “mind-bending top speed” and “unbridled pinnacle of Kawasaki engineering”.

The current cost of the Ninja H2 sits at around AUD$74,600.

2021 Ducati XDiavel

Image: Ducati

It should come as no surprise that Ducati has once again made waves with its 2021 line-up — Ducati is synonymous with top-tier motorcycles.

The 2021 Ducati XDiavel is an absolute beast, and just one of many releases Ducati has under its belt this year.

Two XDiavel models will be released simultaneously — the XDiavel Dark and the XDiavel Black Star — to cater for both the casual cruiser and the sports-oriented rider.

The Black Star and the Dark models will cost roughly AUD$33,200 and AUD$29,900, respectively.

2021 Triumph Rocket 3 GT

Image: Triumph

Triumph has spared no expense with its 2021 Rocket 3 GT model, increasing its horsepower by 11% compared to the preceding models, making the 3 GT a force to be reckoned with.

Triumph claims the 3 GT has the “largest engine capacity ever seen on any production motorcycle”, which is a noteworthy feat on its own.

Should you want to sit atop a 3 GT in 2021, though, it will set you back AUD$32,990.

2021 Can-Am Spyder RT Sea-To-Sky

Purists might scoff at the inclusion of Can-Am and its Spyder RT Sea-To-Sky, but there’s no denying this motorcycle/car hybrid is a manufacturing marvel.

Perhaps the Spyder will follow a similar route to the Smart Car — making a minor splash before fizzling out — but its impressive specs might just push the Can-Am into mainstream territory.

Designed for long-haul trips, the Spyder RT Sea-To-Sky is fully kitted out with heated seats, an enormous petrol tank and six-spoke titanium wheels, so comfort and convenience was clearly a top priority.

The going rate for this model is AUD$40,100.

If you live and breathe everything motorcycle-related — or, even if you don’t — the Gallery of Modern Art in Brisbane is currently running The Motorcycle exhibition, which shows off various bikes from cult classic films, as well as exploring the history of the motorcycle, concept designs and what the future holds for the two-wheeled traveller.

Tickets are on sale right now, with the exhibition running until April 2021.

