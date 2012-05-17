BII CHART OF THE DAY: The Top Mobile Properties

ComScore recently measured which online properties are most popular among U.S. smartphone users, and the percentage of time users spend in each on their browser, versus in apps.



As you might expect, a lot of the top properties are the same as they are on traditional desktop web browsers: Google, Facebook, Amazon, AOL, Apple, and Microsoft show up in the top 15 on both web and mobile.

But others are unique to mobile, like Cooliris (which makes LiveShare, a group photo-sharing app) and Rovio (makers of Angry Birds). Others, like Wikimedia, are much more popular on smartphones than on the Web.

Photo: ComScore

