These are the 30 most prestigious MBAs at Europe's elite business schools in 2015

Europe has some of the best business schools in the world. But only one can come out on top of any ranking. In this list, we’re looking at the schools which provide the best Master of Business Administration (MBA) degrees.

QS’s Top MBA service compiles the rankings, and the latest are for 2014-15.

The methodology is heavily tipped towards the school’s reputation among businesses, with 85% of the criteria down to a survey of employers.

A further 15% is determined by the school’s academic reputation alone.

Take a look to see which countries, cities and individual schools come out on top.

30. Henley Business School, University of Reading -- though it's not the best-known, Henley says it's the world's third biggest provider of MBA education. 29. Pantheon-Sorbonne University -- this school is ranked as the best in France for economics. 28. Business School Lausanne -- Switzerland is known for its business education, and BSL is one of two schools from Lausanne to make it onto the list. 27. EDHEC Business School -- this school started off in Lille, France, and now has campuses in Nice, Paris, Singapore and London. 26. MIP Politecnico di Milano -- as Italy's biggest technical university this institution is know as much for its engineering programmes as its business education. 25. Grenoble Graduate School of Business -- Grenoble comes in fourth place for France alone, according to Top MBA's methodology. 24. University of Edinburgh Business School -- Edinburgh is Scotland's only entry on the list, and costs less than any other British one in the top 30. Edinburgh University 23. ESIC Business and Marketing School -- a Spanish school with a particular focus on marketing, which also has its own outpost in Brazil. 22. Cass Business School, City University London -- Martin Wheatley, the UK's top financial regulator, is one of the alumni of this City of London-based business school. 21. Trinity College Dublin -- Ireland's only entry on the list, famous Ryanair CEO Michael O'Leary is one of the business school's notable alumni. 20. Rotterdam School of Management, Erasmus University -- This school is the only Dutch entry on the list. 19. EBS Business School -- EBS is Germany's second-best business school for getting an MBA, according to Top MBA's rankings. 18. Universität Mannheim -- Mannheim comes just above EBS, making it Germany's best business school for an MBA. 17. Cranfield University -- One of the UK's several elite business schools, Cranfield has strong links to the aerospace industry as a former RAF base. 16. ESSEC Business School -- this French school has campuses in Cergy-Pontoise and La Défense, as well as another in Singapore. 15. University of St. Gallen -- Switzerland's second-highest institution on Top MBA's rankings. 14. The University of Manchester -- the only school in northern England to make the top 30, the business school producer former Rio Tinto chairman Paul Skinner. Manchester University 13. Warwick Business School -- another British school, Warwick's courses have made it one of the country's best universities for business and economics. 12. Copenhagen Business School -- Copenhagen isn't just Denmark's top-ranked school for an MBA, but the best in the whole of Scandinavia. 11. Imperial College Business School -- Imperial has the UK's fourth-best business school, and the second-best in London. 10. Cambridge Judge Business School -- Cambridge's business school is still just 20 years old, and loses out in the MBA rankings to its famous rival. Punters cruise along the rive behind King's College in Cambridge 9. IESE Business School, University of Navarra -- IESE is Spain's third highest-ranking school for an MBA. 8. IMD -- this Swiss business school is also located in Lausanne, and comes out higher than any other for the country. 7. ESADE Business School -- located in Spain, ESADE has produced alumni like Sandro Rosell, the former president of FC Barcelona. 6. IE Business School -- this school beats stiff competition from other Spanish institutions to be ranked the country's best MBA provider. 5. SDA Bocconi School of Management -- This school is not only Italy's best for an MBA, it's the best in all of southern Europe, according to Top MBA. 4. HEC Paris -- this school comes in second place for France overall in terms of MBAs. 3. Saïd Business School, University of Oxford -- Though it beats Cambridge, Oxford's business school falls just short of another British competitor for the UK's highest spot. Despite being one of the nation's oldest schools, Oxford is forward looking on cyber 2. INSEAD -- With campuses in Paris, Singapore and Abu Dhabi, Top MBA judges this school to be the best in France for an MBA education. 1. London Business School -- Coming out on top for Europe, LBS also provides the most expensive MBA of any school on this list.

