The Smartest Acqu-Hires In The History Of Tech

Kevin Rose’s app incubator, Milk, was just acquired by Google.
He had just shut down Oink, the incubator’s first app, and TechCrunch reports that the whole deal was an acqu-hire worth somewhere between $15 million and $30 million.
That’s quite the price tag — but acqu-hires aren’t uncommon. We’ve put together a list of some other famous acqu-hires.
Some of worked out, some haven’t.
Acquired by: Twitter
Position: Chief scientist
Company acquired: Summize
Twitter acquired Summize in 2008 for its engineers, who had an expertise in search at the time. Abdur Chowdhury has since moved to become a chief scientist at Twitter.
Acquired by: Facebook
Position: Product manager
Company acquired: Drop.io
Sam Lessin was a close friend of Mark Zuckerberg, who really, really wanted to work with him.
So he decided to just buy Lessin's company.
Now Lessin is working on Timeline, arguably one of Facebook's most important projects.
Acquired by: Dropbox
Position: CTO
Company acquired: Cove
Agarwal is a former Facebooker, and while it's not a stretch to think that Dropbox bought Cove for its collaboration software, they bought the company for Agarwal as well.
Acquired by: Facebook
Position: CTO
Company acquired: Friendfeed
When Facebook acquired Friendfeed, Mark Zuckerberg told The New York Times, 'We really wanted to get Bret.'
Now he's a chief technology officer at the company.
Acquired by: Facebook
Position: Product manager
Company acquired: Hot potato
Justin Shaffer has also turned out to be a successful product manager at Facebook after his company, Hot Potato. He was quickly assigned to Facebook's 'groups' feature after the company bought Hot Potato.
Acquired by: Google
Position: Senior product manager
Company acquired: Aardvark
Google acquired the social search startup Aardvark, only to shutter it. Now he's a senior product manager 'at the intersection of search and social.'
As in, Search Plus Your World, one of Google's largest initiatives right now.
Acquired by: Google
Position: VP of Engineering
Company acquired: Slide
Google acquired Slide in 2010, and Max Levchin, former PayPal mafia champion, became a VP of engineering at the company.
Unfortunately that didn't last long, as Google shuttered slide a year later and Levchin left to start a new project.
Acquired by: Google
Position: To be determined
Company acquired: Milk
The future of Milk is still to be determined, but Kevin Rose shut down his first project, Oink, shortly before it was revealed that Google acquired the company today.
Acquired by: Facebook
Position: To be determined
Company acquired: Gowalla
Gowalla shut down when Josh Williams and much of his team went to join Facebook, which still doesn't have a clear location and check-in strategy just yet. Right now, it's attached to your status updates.
Acquired by: Facebook
Position: Software engineer
Company acquired: Beluga
Beluga was a lot like Groupme in its early days -- a messaging app for keeping in touch with your friends. Then Facebook bought it, and Ben Davenport shuffled over to the Facebook messaging app.
Acquired by: Twitter
Position: 'mobile guy'
Company acquired: Tweetie
While Brichter has left the company, he was instrumental in developing the Twitter for iPad application.
Acquired by: Google
Position: Lead developer
Company acquired: Dodgeball
Crowley is a classic case of misalignment of resources at Google. He joined, and wasn't given enough resources, so he left and Google shut down Dodgeball.
