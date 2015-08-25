The 24 best liberal arts colleges in America

Despite being considered “soft” majors, liberal arts students can still become just as successful as their maths and science counterparts.

We pulled the top liberal arts schools from our seventh annual list of the best colleges in America, where we asked over 1,000 Business Insider readers to choose the

colleges that best prepare their students for success after graduation.

We then combined those results with each school’s average SAT score from the college-data website College Board and the median starting salary from the employer-information website PayScale to come up with the final ranking. You can read the full methodology here.

Read on to see which schools are giving liberal arts a great name.

Find out how your salary stacks up on PayScale.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.