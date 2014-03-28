These Are The Most Influential Indians In US Tech

Reshma Saujani Reshma Saujani with one of her Girls Who Code students.

Earlier this year, Satya Nadella replaced Steve Ballmer as Microsoft’s CEO, underlining the rise of Indians and Indian-Americans in the U.S. tech world.

Today, around 15% of startups in Silicon Valley are founded by Indians, according to the research of Professor Vivek Wadhwa, himself a seasoned entrepreneur.

We’ve put together a list of some of the brightest minds, innovative dreamers, and most accomplished leaders.

“It’s just one more symbolic thing that validates that our world is becoming much more global and is crossing boundaries,” Padmasree Warrior, chief technology officer of Cisco Systems, told the LA Times, after Microsoft announced Nadella’s new position. “It suggests that it’s execution and results that matter in the end, regardless of where you come from.”

