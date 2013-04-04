The 20 Best-Paying Hourly Jobs In Retail

The retail and fast food industries employ more people than any other sector.



Glassdoor.com helped us to compile the companies that paid the best hourly wages in the industry over the past year.

We asked the job review site to consider both retail and fast food companies, but Panera Bread was the only fast food chain to make the top 20.

For the purpose of the report, managerial and senior leader roles were excluded.

Despite the fact that it frequently draws ire for paying too little, Wal-Mart makes the list for paying a relatively high wage.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.