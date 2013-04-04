The 20 Best-Paying Hourly Jobs In Retail

Ashley Lutz

The retail and fast food industries employ more people than any other sector. 

Glassdoor.com helped us to compile the companies that paid the best hourly wages in the industry over the past year.

We asked the job review site to consider both retail and fast food companies, but Panera Bread was the only fast food chain to make the top 20.

 For the purpose of the report, managerial and senior leader roles were excluded. 

Despite the fact that it frequently draws ire for paying too little, Wal-Mart makes the list for paying a relatively high wage.  

20: Panera Bread

Position: Cashier

Hourly pay: $8.60

19: Target

Position: Guest Service Team Member

Hourly pay: $8.73

18: Urban Outfitters

Position: Sales Associate

Hourly pay: 8.77

17: Gap

Position: Sales Associate

Hourly pay: $8.85

16: Wal-Mart Stores

Position: Sales Associate

Hourly pay: $8.85

15: JCPenney

Position: Sales Associate

Hourly pay: $8.90

14: Best Buy

Position: Cashier

Hourly pay: $8.92

13: Macy's

Position: Sales Associate

Hourly pay: $8.96

12: Banana Republic

Position: Sales Associate/Cashier

Hourly pay: $9.16

11: J. Crew

Position: Sales Associate

Hourly pay: $9.24

10: Sam's Club

Position: Cashier

Hourly pay: $9.32

9: Office Depot

Position: Sales Associate

Hourly pay: $9.36

8: Williams-Sonoma

Position: Sales Associate

Hourly pay: $9.48

7: Zara

Position: Sales Associate

Hourly pay: $9.51

6: Sephora

Position: Cashier

Hourly pay: $9.67

5: H&M

Position: Sales Associate

Hourly pay: $10.20

4: REI

Position: Sales Specialist

Hourly pay: $11

3: Nordstrom

Position: Sales Associate

Hourly pay: $11.27

2: Costco Wholesale

Position: Cashier Associate

Hourly pay: $11.58

1: Bloomingdale's

Position: Sales Associate

Hourly pay: $13.38

