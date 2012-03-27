The Top Hook-Up City In The Country, According To Uber

Photo: Uber
Boston has more post-hook-up rides than any other city in the United States, according to data mined by taxi service Uber.Uber keeps track of post-hook-up “rides of glory” (as opposed to “walks of shame”) through a clever bit of data mining:
A RoGer was defined as anyone who took a ride between 10pm and 4am on a Friday or Saturday night, and then took a second ride from within 1/10th of a mile of the previous nights’ drop-off point 4-6 hours later
Uber also has a breakdown of the neighborhoods with the most “Rides of Glory.” If you’re hoping to get lucky, you should definitely check them out.
In Boston, the sexiest neighborhoods are Central, Back Bay-Beacon Hill, South Boston, South End, Fenway-Kenmore
You'll want to stick to East Village and SoHo in New York. You might have some luck in Upper West Side too.
Mission and Lower Haight are the best neighborhoods to hook up in San Francisco. North Beach is popular, too.
In Seattle, the best spots are Capitol Hill, Downtown, Belltown, Lower Queen Anne, Ballard and First Hill.
One theory on New York being lower than the rest: there's a very efficient taxi system in that city.
