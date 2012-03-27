The Top Hook-Up City In The Country, According To Uber

Matt Lynley
uber hookup 5

Photo: Uber

Boston has more post-hook-up rides than any other city in the United States, according to data mined by taxi service Uber.Uber keeps track of post-hook-up “rides of glory” (as opposed to “walks of shame”) through a clever bit of data mining:

A RoGer was defined as anyone who took a ride between 10pm and 4am on a Friday or Saturday night, and then took a second ride from within 1/10th of a mile of the previous nights’ drop-off point 4-6 hours later

Uber also has a breakdown of the neighborhoods with the most “Rides of Glory.” If you’re hoping to get lucky, you should definitely check them out.

In Boston, the sexiest neighborhoods are Central, Back Bay-Beacon Hill, South Boston, South End, Fenway-Kenmore

Chicago's trendiest spots are Near North Side, West Town, Lincoln Park, Near West Side and Loop.

DC's best spots are Adams Morgan and Georgetown. U Street Corridor is also popular.

You'll want to stick to East Village and SoHo in New York. You might have some luck in Upper West Side too.

Mission and Lower Haight are the best neighborhoods to hook up in San Francisco. North Beach is popular, too.

In Seattle, the best spots are Capitol Hill, Downtown, Belltown, Lower Queen Anne, Ballard and First Hill.

The most hook-ups happen on the weekend, but they still happen every day of the week.

One theory on New York being lower than the rest: there's a very efficient taxi system in that city.

Think those are cool charts?

