The Top Hook-Up City In The Country, According To Uber

Boston has more post-hook-up rides than any other city in the United States, according to data mined by taxi service Uber.Uber keeps track of post-hook-up “rides of glory” (as opposed to “walks of shame”) through a clever bit of data mining:



A RoGer was defined as anyone who took a ride between 10pm and 4am on a Friday or Saturday night, and then took a second ride from within 1/10th of a mile of the previous nights’ drop-off point 4-6 hours later

Uber also has a breakdown of the neighborhoods with the most “Rides of Glory.” If you’re hoping to get lucky, you should definitely check them out.

