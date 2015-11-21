The top toy in every state this holiday season

What toys are going to dominate the 2015 holiday season? Ebay has the answers.
The e-commerce company is tracking in real time the top-bought holiday toys in every state across the US. From Beanie Babies in Idaho to quadcopter drones in California, each state is gearing up for the holiday season in its own special way.
Check out what the current top-trending toy on eBay is your state below.
Alabama
Harley Quinn Action Figure
Alaska
LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar Building Kit
Arizona
LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar Building Kit
Arkansas
LeapFrog Kids’ Learning Tablet
California
Hubsan X4 Quadcopter
Colorado
Hot Wheels Heritage Real Riders
Connecticut
Monopoly Deal Card Game
Delaware
LEGO The Big Bang Theory Set
Florida
Hubsan Mini Quadcopter
Georgia
LEGO Plant Monster Monsters Minifigures
Hawaii
Shopkins Season 1
Idaho
Ty Beanie Baby Kanata
Illinois
The Simpsons LEGO Set
Indiana
Star Wars Command Galactic Empire Figures
Iowa
Cards Against Humanity
Kansas
Marvel Infinite Avengers Wave 7 Deadpool Blue
Kentucky
Modern Kitchen Playset
Louisiana
Littlest Pet Shop Pets
Maine
Wild West Toy Pistols
Maryland
Battery Electric 3 Wheel Power Bicycle
Massachusetts
Pokemon Figures
Michigan
Marvel Super Hero Mashers
Minnesota
Cards Against Humanity
Mississippi
Doctor Who Wind Up Toy
Missouri
Shopkins Season 1
Montana
LEGO Decorating the Tree Set
Nebraska
LEGO Star Wars Imperial Destroyer
Nevada
Lufthansa Model Kit
New Hampshire
US Forest Service Tanker Truck
New Jersey
Hot Wheels Scooby Doo Mystery Machine
New Mexico
Hot Wheels Ford Thunderbolt
New York
Pie Face
North Carolina
Battery Electric 3 Wheel Power Bicycle
North Dakota
Johnny Lightning Honda CRX
Ohio
American Graffiti Diecast
Oklahoma
LEGO Figures
Oregon
LEGO Santa’s Workshop
Pennsylvania
Hot Wheels Chevelle SS Wagon
Rhode Island
Marine Blue Ford Pick Up Truck Diecasts
South Carolina
Hot Wheels Top Gun Kawasaki Ninja
South Dakota
Johnny Lightning Honda CRX
Tennessee
Battery Electric 3 Wheel Power Bicycle
Texas
Disney Cars Diecast
Utah
LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar Building Kit
Vermont
Shopkins Season 3: Humpty Dumpling
Virginia
LEGO Joker Figure
Washington
LEGO Town City Lady in Blue Suit
West Virginia
Hot Wheels 1963 Corvette Diecast Car
Wisconsin
LEGO Castle 2 Brown Dwarven Helmut
Wyoming
Marvel Infinite Avengers Wave 7 Deadpool Blue
EBay is updating its interactive map of best-sellers throughout the holiday season, so you can check to see what toys gain momentum as December heats up here.
