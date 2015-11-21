The top toy in every state this holiday season

Shopkins Season 1 and 2 Shopkins

What toys are going to dominate the 2015 holiday season? Ebay has the answers.

The e-commerce company is tracking in real time the top-bought holiday toys in every state across the US. From Beanie Babies in Idaho to quadcopter drones in California, each state is gearing up for the holiday season in its own special way.

Check out what the current top-trending toy on eBay is your state below.

Alabama

Harley Quinn Action Figure

Alaska

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar Building Kit



Arizona

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar Building Kit

Arkansas

LeapFrog Kids’ Learning Tablet

California

Hubsan X4 Quadcopter

Colorado

Hot Wheels Heritage Real Riders

Connecticut

Monopoly Deal Card Game

Delaware

LEGO The Big Bang Theory Set



Florida

Hubsan Mini Quadcopter

Georgia

LEGO Plant Monster Monsters Minifigures

Hawaii

Shopkins Season 1

Shopkins Season 1 and 2 Shopkins

Idaho

Ty Beanie Baby Kanata

Illinois

The Simpsons LEGO Set

Indiana

Star Wars Command Galactic Empire Figures

Iowa

Cards Against Humanity

Kansas

Marvel Infinite Avengers Wave 7 Deadpool Blue

Kentucky

Modern Kitchen Playset

Louisiana

Littlest Pet Shop Pets



Maine

Wild West Toy Pistols

Maryland

Battery Electric 3 Wheel Power Bicycle

Massachusetts

Pokemon Figures

Michigan

Marvel Super Hero Mashers



Minnesota

Cards Against Humanity

Mississippi

Doctor Who Wind Up Toy

Missouri

Shopkins Season 1

Montana

LEGO Decorating the Tree Set

Nebraska

LEGO Star Wars Imperial Destroyer



Nevada

Lufthansa Model Kit

New Hampshire

US Forest Service Tanker Truck

New Jersey

Hot Wheels Scooby Doo Mystery Machine

New Mexico

Hot Wheels Ford Thunderbolt

New York

Pie Face



North Carolina

Battery Electric 3 Wheel Power Bicycle

North Dakota

Johnny Lightning Honda CRX

Ohio

American Graffiti Diecast

1956 THUNDERBIRD DIE CAST AMERICAN GRAFFITI 1:24 [link removed] pic.twitter.com/fvIqs79c8J — extremely sensationa (@serdiotemistoc4) September 29, 2015

Oklahoma

LEGO Figures

Oregon

LEGO Santa’s Workshop

Pennsylvania

Hot Wheels Chevelle SS Wagon

Rhode Island

Marine Blue Ford Pick Up Truck Diecasts

South Carolina

Hot Wheels Top Gun Kawasaki Ninja

South Dakota

Johnny Lightning Honda CRX

Tennessee

Battery Electric 3 Wheel Power Bicycle

Texas

Disney Cars Diecast

Utah

LEGO Star Wars Advent Calendar Building Kit

Vermont

Shopkins Season 3: Humpty Dumpling

Virginia

LEGO Joker Figure



Washington

LEGO Town City Lady in Blue Suit

West Virginia

Hot Wheels 1963 Corvette Diecast Car

Wisconsin

LEGO Castle 2 Brown Dwarven Helmut

Wyoming

Marvel Infinite Avengers Wave 7 Deadpool Blue

EBay is updating its interactive map of best-sellers throughout the holiday season, so you can check to see what toys gain momentum as December heats up here.

NOW WATCH: People are going crazy for these little vinyl toys



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.