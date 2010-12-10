The Most Popular Free iPhone Apps of 2010

Photo: apple.com
Apple’s list of the most downloaded free iPhone apps contains no surprises.Free games or trial versions of paid apps make up a majority of the list, but a few useful ones for news and information snuck in too.
We put Apple’s rankings together, so check out the hottest apps iPhone users downloaded this year.
Facebook's iPhone app lets you do everything you can do on the main site: update your status, share photos, and read your news feed. This year Facebook added Places, which lets you check in to venues.
Click here to download.
Angry Birds Lite is a trial version of the popular game. You get 12 levels to test on this free version. Chances are you'll be buying the full version soon.
Click here to download Angry Birds Lite.
Words With Friends Free lets you play a word puzzle game similar to Scrabble with friends over the web.
Click here to download.
Skype for iPhone lets you make calls and send instant messages with your Skype account.
Click here to download.
Tap Tap Revenge 3 is a sequel to the series of music games on the iPhone. Players tap glowing dots in beat to popular songs.
Click here to download.
The Weather Channel's App gives you live weather based on your location. You can also view maps, radar, and video reports.
Click here to download.
With Paper Toss you use the iPhone's accelerometer to throw paper balls into the waste basket. How this became so popular we'll never know.
Click here to download.
Here's a surprise: Bing's app made it into the top 10 and Google didn't. The app lets you search the web, Bing images, and maps.
Click here to download.
Rock Band's free version is a trial of the full game. Tap along to guitar, bass, and drum parts of popular songs.
Click here to download.
Talking Tom Cat is beyond weird. Speak into your iPhone and your virtual pet will repeat what you say in a silly voice. You can also pet, punch, and abuse him.
Click here to download.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.