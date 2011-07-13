The Top Five European Cities For Summer Travel

Photo: Jos van Zetten via Flickr

Looking for some summer excitement? Well, look no further, we’ve rounded up the best cities n Europe for a summar jaunt.Riga, Latvia: Eastern European cities are the perfect way to enjoy an historical trip cost affordably. Riga terraces are filled with locals simply enjoying the long summer evenings. And, who doesn’t love cobbled streets; Riga is filled with 800 years of old streets decorated in Baroque style.



You can even get your beach fix at Jurmala, which means seaside in Latvian. It is a strip of golden sand with excellent spas and resorts.

Faro, Portugal: Faro is the city with the most hours of sun per year in Europe: over 3,000 hours annually. This means 11 hours of time to soak up the sun. What makes the city attractive is the European charm and its mix of Roman and Arab influence. Enjoy the large squares and view the old ruins, church structures, and architecture. Close by is the beach which holds many festivals, especially in the summertime. Make sure to enjoy the Rio Formosa; a nature reserve which stretches from Portugal into Spain.

Amsterdam, The Netherlands: If you’re a music lover, summer Amsterdam vacations are ideal for you; this sin city capital comes alive with elaborate music festivals. The flat lands are the perfect canvas of wide open space for outdoor concerts. Typically, Amsterdam is not as warm as other European cities, but the long nights are perfect for enjoying music of all genres and then some exciting nightlife and uninhibited fun.

Crete, Greece: Known as the largest and most populous of the Greek islands, the ancient city of Crete holds a lot more than rich history. Natural beauty and a diverse landscape often enchant travellers to take in the European spirit. The remarkable history of the old ruins, mosques and monasteries which tell tales of Greek Mythology are as inviting as the abundance of hospitable villagers who welcome tourists to enjoy quiet beach settlements and villages.

Barcelona, Spain: This easy to walk city makes it enjoyable to explore everything the city has to offer. Get your fill of tapas and paellas with a delicious glass of Sangria on the promenade for the picture perfect moment. Barcelona comes alive in the summer with pristine Mediterranean beaches lined with restaurants and bars. Besides beach bumming, take the opportunity to visit Parc Guell, the Barri Gotic and Montjuic Mountain on your walking path around the city.

