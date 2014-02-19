The Top Five Cars For Australian Men And Women According To Sales Data

Women are far more likely to buy a Holden Barina than men, newly released car sales data reveals.

Car deal comparison site Autogenie looked at a random sample of 6,000 new car sales that it facilitated in 2013. Most buyers were 41 to 50 years old.

Autogenie found women more likely to prefer small hatchbacks and SUVs, while men preferred utility and off-road vehicles.

Holden Barina sales were most heavily skewed towards female buyers, with women accounting for 71% of sales, while 75% of Ford Mondeos – a large family car – were sold to men.

Via Autogenie, here are the cars most affected by gender preferences:

And here are the most popular cars by sales volume:

