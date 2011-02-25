The Five Most Impressive Celebrity Car Collections

Jay Leno is a legend in the U.S., first for his role hosting The Tonight Show, and second for his incredible car collection. Leno's collection is so big that his garage accommodates specialist equipment including a water-jet cutter, sheet metal machines and a welding apparatus.

Jay's collection is seemingly endless and includes a variety of cars including McLarens, Duesenbergs and steam engines. Having a collection of rare exotic cars with more than 100 vehicles is impressive, but what we like best about Leno is his ethos behind his collection -- he drives them all.

We hate to see Ferraris and Lamborghinis sat in the garage collecting dust, and it's nice to know that Jay likes to drive all of his cars -- no matter how rare. His famous garage is located in California -- not a bad place to drive a bunch of some of the rarest cars ever made.

He is rumoured to have a net worth of around $150 million, which is probably why he spends so much on cars -- we can't blame him, can we?