The top export and import in every US state

The following two maps show the most valuable import and export in each state in America by dollar value. The maps were prepared by cost estimating website Fixr.com using data from the U.S. Census Bureau.

The U.S. buys many more products than it sells. According to the Bureau of Economic Analysis, the U.S. imported $US239.2 billion worth of goods in March compared to exports of just $US187.8 billion.

Fuel, especially crude oil, is still a major import for many U.S. states. Not coincidentally, machinery and transportation is the second most highly imported commodity. Other pockets of the country have a greater need for electronics while Minnesota, somewhat comically, spends a large amount of money on sweaters.

Imports:

Fixr.com The top import in each U.S. State

Machinery, particularly aircrafts, are a major export of the United States. Several states specialize in refining fuels, such as New Jersey, Texas, Pennsylvania, and West Virgina.

Major exports of other states are representative of the state as a whole. For example, Maine’s biggest export is lobsters, Nevada’s is gold, Michigan’s is trucks, and Iowa exports lots of corn.

Exports:

Fixr.com The top export in each U.S. State/

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.